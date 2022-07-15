HC Wainwright Rating & Price Target On TherapeuticsMD Under Review On 'Unclear Path'

- The merger agreement between EW Partners and TherapeuticsMD Inc TXMD was terminated, with EW Partners not acquiring the majority of shares to complete the tender offer successfully.
- HC Wainwright said it is unclear what non-tendering shareholders hoped to accomplish.
- The tender offer documents indicated that EW at times considered bids as high as $18/share, so perhaps investors not tendering hoped that EW would increase their bid.
- After the unsuccessful tender and termination of the merger agreement, TherapeuticsMD reached an agreement with its creditors, in which the maturity date of the financing agreement was amended to July 24, 2022.
- TXMD noted that it is considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy or could also try to restart the sale process,
- HC Wainwright's price target and rating are under review as the company seeks to identify a path forward.
- TXMD is not currently generating a profit, and its liquidity could negatively affect the company's ability to sell Annovera, its largest commercial product.
- Price Action: TXMD shares are up 3.13% at $5.45 during the market session on the last check Friday.
