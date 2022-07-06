ñol

Why This Apple Analyst Sees iPhone Mix Shifting Toward High-End Models

by Shanthi Rexaline, Benzinga Editor
July 6, 2022 7:34 AM | 1 min read
As Apple, Inc. AAPL gears up to launch its next iPhone iteration this fall, noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the latest A16 processor would be exclusive to the two high-end iPhone Pro models. These two models will account for 55-60% of the total mix, up from 40-50% in the past, he added.

Going forward, Kuo expects the latest processor chip to be exclusive to the high-end iPhone models. A higher shipment proportion of high-end iPhone models will be a norm, the analyst said.

Related Link: Why Apple's iPhone 14 Won't Have an Upgraded Chip

This in turn would benefit high-end component suppliers of the rear camera, including Sony Group Corporation SONY, Largan, Alps, and LG Innotek, he noted.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Tuesday's session up 1.89% at $141.56, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Benzinga's Take: This would make sense for Apple as higher-end models carry a higher margin, having a positive impact on the bottom line.

