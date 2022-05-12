Apple Inc AAPL could switch its iPhones from using the proprietary lightning ports to USB-C ports, according to a survey carried out by a prominent analyst.

What Happened: Taiwan-based Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that his survey indicates that Apple will abandon the lightning port for the model to be released in the second half of 2023.

The analyst said, “USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support.”

In the same thread, Kuo said that it’s expected to see USB-C related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem such as IC controllers and connectors become the focus of the market for the next 1-2 years “thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories' adoption of USB-C ports.”

Why It Matters: The European Union’s executive arm proposed a new rule last year that would mandate that all smartphones adopt USB-C ports for charging. The rule is aimed at reducing e-waste.

Apple has already brought the USB-C port to its iPad line of tablet computers, which previously used lightning ports.

Last year, it was reported by The Verge that Apple was considering launching a portless iPhone that would do away with the need to integrate any wired charging.

Kuo said in a note last year that Apple had no plans to adopt USB-C on future iPhone devices. At the time, Kuo reasoned that USB-C was bad for the Made for iPhone business profitability and its waterproofing specification was lower than lightning, according to a separate Verge report.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Apple shares closed 5.2% at $146.50 in regular trading and rose 0.1% in the after-hours session, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

