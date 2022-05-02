Why HC Wainwright Is Bullish On This Stock's Hepatitis-B Pipeline

- Recently, Vir Biotechnology Inc VIR announced updates on its expansive hepatitis portfolio, including VIR-2218 which is part of a collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc ALNY, and VIR-3434, a monoclonal antibody (mAb).
- The key highlight of the event was the initial data presented from the Phase 2 MARCH trial of VIR-2218 + VIR-3434 in patients with chronic HBV.
- "The combination therapy achieved hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg) knockdown of more than 3 log10 IU/mL, an impressive result, particularly when compared to other combination and monotherapies studies, the analyst writes.
- The analyst says that the positive outcome has increased confidence in the program.
- The analyst views Vir & Alnylam as emerging as leaders in the chronic HBV treatment space estimated to exceed $100 billion in aggregate revenues over the next 15 years.
- The update on the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody (mAb) antiviral for early-stage COVID-19, can dent the enthusiasm.
- Ahead of trial readouts amid upside potential on the HBV program in 2H22 and 2023, HC Wainwright reiterates a Buy rating and the price target of $200 on the stock.
- Price Action: VIR shares are down 3.12% at $19.72 during the market session on the last check Monday.
