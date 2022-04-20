QQQ
Read Why BTIG Slashed Starbucks Price Target By 15%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 20, 2022 3:04 PM | 1 min read
  • BTIG analyst Peter Saleh reduced the price target on Starbucks Corp SBUX to $110 from $130 and kept a buy rating on the shares. The revised price target implies a 37% upside.
  • The analyst also cut his FY22 and FY23 earnings estimates after factoring in the uncertainty of unionization, the high probability of wage and benefit investment, and share repurchase suspension.
  • RelatedStarbucks Suspends Buyback To Focus On Investing In Operations; Schultz Takes Helm
  • Saleh remains optimistic about the company's continued sales recovery, unit development momentum, and long-term sales potential.
  • Starbucks workers started off a union campaign, voting in several places for unionization, upending decades of union-free labor at the company's corporate-owned stores.
  • Also ReadStarbucks Plans Better Benefits For Some Workers In Bid To Discourage Unionization
  • Price Action: SBUX shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $80.99 on the last check Wednesday.

