Truist Cuts Penn National Gaming Price Target By 7%

Truist analyst Barry Jonas lowered the price target on Penn National Gaming Inc PENN to $60 from $65, implying a 63% upside.

Barry noted that the fundamentals in the quarter were strong due to rising pent-up demand as fears of Omicron subsided.

The analyst specified that the stock in the Gaming group underperformed due to macro-related fears.

Jonas remains optimistic about the gaming industry’s resiliency.

Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $37.05 on the last check Tuesday.

