Truist Cuts Penn National Gaming Price Target By 7%

- Truist analyst Barry Jonas lowered the price target on Penn National Gaming Inc PENN to $60 from $65, implying a 63% upside.
- Meanwhile, Jonas maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
- Barry noted that the fundamentals in the quarter were strong due to rising pent-up demand as fears of Omicron subsided.
- The analyst specified that the stock in the Gaming group underperformed due to macro-related fears.
- Jonas remains optimistic about the gaming industry’s resiliency.
- Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $37.05 on the last check Tuesday.
