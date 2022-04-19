QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Truist Cuts Penn National Gaming Price Target By 7%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 19, 2022 9:47 AM | 1 min read
  • Truist analyst Barry Jonas lowered the price target on Penn National Gaming Inc PENN to $60 from $65, implying a 63% upside.
  • Meanwhile, Jonas maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Barry noted that the fundamentals in the quarter were strong due to rising pent-up demand as fears of Omicron subsided.
  • The analyst specified that the stock in the Gaming group underperformed due to macro-related fears.
  • Jonas remains optimistic about the gaming industry’s resiliency.
  • Price Action: PENN shares are trading higher by 0.43% at $37.05 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst Ratings