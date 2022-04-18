QQQ
Merit Medical Bullish On FY23 Operating Margin Of 18-21%, Needham Says Could Exceed

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
April 18, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
  • At the Annual Needham Healthcare Conference, Merit Medical Systems Inc's MMSI management said that inflationary pressures and supply chain issues have been manageable and have not had a material impact on its results year-to-date. 
  • Additionally, they noted that China's lockdowns had no material impact, while international growth has been strong in other regions, including Australia and Europe. 
  • Needham said that though, MMSI is currently shipping via air but plans to return to ocean shipping later this year. 
  • MMSI's exposure to Ukraine, Russia, and Belarus is around ~$12 million, and management said they would continue to do business in Ukraine.
  • Also Read: Medical Device Maker Merit Medical Mulls Sale.
  • Based on MMSI's 2022 guidance, the analysts believe that achieving at least the low-end of its 2023 operating margin target of 18-21% is feasible despite the increasingly difficult inflationary environment.
  • Initially, Needham was skeptical that MMSI could achieve this. However, it notes that the 2022 guidance for operating margin is ~17% at the mid-point. 
  • Management highlighted progress on consolidating manufacturing plants from recent acquisitions that could boost gross margin improvement.
  • The Company will announce Q1 FY22 results on April 27.
  • Price Action: MMSI shares are down 0.17% at $68.72 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

