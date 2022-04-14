QQQ
BofA Downgrades Pactiv Evergreen, O-I Glass - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 3:27 PM | 1 min read
  • BofA analyst George Staphos downgraded Pactiv Evergreen Inc PTVE to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13 (29.6% upside).
  • The analyst also downgraded O-I Glass Inc OI to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $14 (7% upside).
  • Staphos foresees a chance for macroeconomic trends to decelerate. He lowered his ratings on both the companies as a precaution ahead of the quarterly report. 
  • The analyst thinks that investors should move to higher quality and returns in the current environment.
  • Price Action: PTVE shares are trading lower by 2.53% at $10.03 and OI lower by 1.73% at $13.08 on the last check Thursday.

