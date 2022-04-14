QQQ
Cowen Bumps Up Huntington Ingalls Price Target By 35%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 14, 2022 2:11 PM | 1 min read
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII has been upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform, and the price target was raised to $270 (an upside of 21.8%) from $200 by Cowen analyst Gautam Khanna.
  • The analyst mentions that the defense sector is facing improved budget growth prospects reflecting the Russia/Ukraine war and the prospect of further Russian/Chinese aggression.
  • According to Khanna, this is amplified by the need for both political parties in the U.S. to back national defense and American jobs during a midterm election year.
  • Khanna thinks Huntington Ingalls shares are incredibly cheap within the defense group.
  • Price Action: HII shares are trading higher by 4.21% at $222.03 on the last check Thursday.

