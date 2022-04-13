Loop Capital Sees 30% Upside In Xometry - Read Why

- Loop Capital analyst Scott Graham initiated coverage of Xometry Inc XMTR with a Buy rating and a $50 price target, implying a 30% upside.
- The analyst noted Xometry’s revenue growth is driven by core buyers increasing the platform use and attracting new buyers at various organizations.
- Graham is optimistic about the company’s revenue streams and expects the revenue growth to continue.
- In March, Xometry reported $67.10 million in Q4 sales, beating the consensus of $63.28 million.
- The company sees Q1 sales of $81 million - $82 million versus the consensus of $81.82 million.
- Price Action: XMTR shares are trading higher by 6.46% at $38.25 on the last check Wednesday.
