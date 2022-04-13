Loop Capital Sees 30% Upside In Xometry - Read Why

by

analyst Scott Graham initiated coverage of with a Buy rating and a $50 price target, implying a 30% upside. The analyst noted Xometry’s revenue growth is driven by core buyers increasing the platform use and attracting new buyers at various organizations.

Graham is optimistic about the company’s revenue streams and expects the revenue growth to continue.

In March, Xometry reported $67.10 million in Q4 sales, beating the consensus of $63.28 million.

The company sees Q1 sales of $81 million - $82 million versus the consensus of $81.82 million.

Price Action: XMTR shares are trading higher by 6.46% at $38.25 on the last check Wednesday.

