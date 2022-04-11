QQQ
UBS Bumps Up Albertsons Price Target By 19%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 11, 2022 10:33 AM | 1 min read
  • UBS analyst Mark Carden raised the price target on Albertsons Companies Inc ACI to $37 from $31 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares, implying a 5.5% upside.
  • Carden noted higher than expected inflation is likely to turn into a tailwind for the company's same-store sales in the fourth quarter.
  • Carden expects investors to monitor for any outcome related to Albertsons' strategic alternatives review, with capital return seen as the most likely outlook.
  • The analyst predicts the company's risk-reward to be balanced.
  • Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $35.12 on the last check Monday.

