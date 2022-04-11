UBS Bumps Up Albertsons Price Target By 19%

by

UBS analyst Mark Carden raised the price target on Albertsons Companies Inc ACI to $37 from $31 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares, implying a 5.5% upside.

Carden expects investors to monitor for any outcome related to Albertsons' strategic alternatives review, with capital return seen as the most likely outlook.

The analyst predicts the company's risk-reward to be balanced.

Price Action: ACI shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $35.12 on the last check Monday.

