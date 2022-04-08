RBC Capital Initiates Raytheon Technologies At Outperform

by

Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX coverage was initiated with an Outperform and a price target of $125 (an upside of 24.5%) by RBC Capital analyst Ken Herbert.

Herbert estimates the higher-margin commercial aftermarket sales to grow from $14 billion in 2021 to $26 billion in 2025.

Price Action: RTX shares are trading lower by 0.52% at $100.45 on the last check Friday.

