BofA Turns Bullish On Kroger - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 8, 2022 9:50 AM | 1 min read
  • BofA analysts Robert Ohmes and Kendall Toscano upgraded Kroger Co KR to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $61, implying a 22% upside.
  • The analysts noted that elevated food inflation should continue for at least the next six months. 
  • The analysts added that the price increases are passed on to the U.S. consumers, given a 6% year-over-year rise in hourly earnings.
  • They think that the broad-based inflation could drive consumers to retailers, seeking more variety as consumption shifts towards value.
  • Ohmes and Toscano believe the compounding inflation levels will result in a significant EPS upside for the retailer.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 2.99% at $61.67 on the last check Friday.

