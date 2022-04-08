BofA Turns Bullish On Kroger - Read Why

by

BofA analysts Robert Ohmes and Kendall Toscano upgraded Kroger Co KR to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $75, up from $61, implying a 22% upside.

The analysts added that the price increases are passed on to the U.S. consumers, given a 6% year-over-year rise in hourly earnings.

They think that the broad-based inflation could drive consumers to retailers, seeking more variety as consumption shifts towards value.

Ohmes and Toscano believe the compounding inflation levels will result in a significant EPS upside for the retailer.

Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 2.99% at $61.67 on the last check Friday.

