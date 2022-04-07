QQQ
What's Up With Target Shares Today?

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 7, 2022 4:00 PM | 1 min read

Target Corp TGT shares are trading higher Thursday after Barclays named the stock a top pick in the retail sector. 

According to a CNBC report, Barclays expects Target to remain strong even in a weak economy. The analyst firm highlighted the strong foot traffic trends that Target is benefitting from after gaining customers during the pandemic. 

Barclays assigned Target an Overweight rating and a $280 price target.

TGT Price Action: Target shares have traded between $184 and $268.98 over a 52-week period.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, the stock was up 5.96% at $228.89 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.

