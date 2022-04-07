Costco Shares Are Climbing Higher: Here's Why

Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported March net revenue results that were higher year-over-year.

Costco reported $21.61 billion in March revenue, representing an 18.7% increase year-over-year. For the 31 weeks ended April 3, the company reported net revenue of $130 billion, representing an increase of 16.7% from the same period last year.

Costco noted that this year’s March retail period had one additional shopping day compared to last year. The extra day positively impacted total and comparable sales by approximately 1.5% to 2%.

COST 52-Week Range: $357.61 - $586.80

According to Benzinga Pro data, the stock was up 2.11% at $596.80 at time of publication.

Photo: Mike Mozart from Flickr.