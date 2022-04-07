QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Read How Analysts Reacted To Simply Good Foods' Q2 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 7, 2022 1:37 PM | 1 min read
  • Citi analyst Wendy Nicholson raised the price target on Simply Good Foods Co SMPL to $48 from $46 (15% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Since Simply Good is 90% covered on ingredients, the likelihood of further downside of the already pressurized gross margin is limited, Nicholson noted.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target to $41 from $39 (1.7% downside) and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner raised the price target to $48 from $46 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Stephens & Co analyst Ben Bienvenu increased the price target to $44 from $41 (5.5% upside) and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Simply Good Foods reported $296.72 million in revenue in Q2, beating the consensus of $274.90 million.
  • Price Action: SMPL shares traded higher by 3.41% at $41.58 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneral