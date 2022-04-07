Read How Analysts Reacted To Simply Good Foods' Q2 Results

by

analyst Wendy Nicholson raised the price target on to $48 from $46 (15% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares. Since Simply Good is 90% covered on ingredients, the likelihood of further downside of the already pressurized gross margin is limited, Nicholson noted.

raised the price target to $41 from $39 (1.7% downside) and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares. Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner raised the price target to $48 from $46 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.

analyst John Baumgartner raised the price target to $48 from $46 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. Stephens & Co analyst Ben Bienvenu increased the price target to $44 from $41 (5.5% upside) and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.

analyst Ben Bienvenu increased the price target to $44 from $41 (5.5% upside) and maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the shares. Simply Good Foods reported $296.72 million in revenue in Q2, beating the consensus of $274.90 million.

Price Action: SMPL shares traded higher by 3.41% at $41.58 on the last check Thursday.

