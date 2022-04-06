QQQ
Here's How Analysts View Analog Devices Post Investor Day

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 3:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Analog Devices Inc ADI highlighted its strategic vision and new financial model at its investor day meet.
  • Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar reiterated an Overweight with a $210 price target (30% upside). 
  • Kumar expects the company to benefit from several secular growth drivers within the semiconductor industry.
  • RelatedAnalog Devices Tops Q1 Backed By Momentum Across End Markets, Geographies; Boosts Dividend By 10%
  • Needham analyst Quinn Bolton set a Buy rating with a $205 (26% upside) price target.
  • ADI has built the industry's preeminent precision analog franchise; and derives the vast majority of its revenue from less volatile, long product cycle end-markets.
  • Bolton expects ADI's sales to grow faster than the analog market.
  • Consumer headwinds were decreasing. The Maxim acquisition enhances scale, diversified revenue, and provides cross-selling opportunities.
  • KeyBanc analyst John Vinh had an Overweight rating with a price target of $220 (36% upside).
  • ADI increased its long-term revenue growth to 7-10%.
  • Revenue growth will likely be driven by automotive (low-teens CAGR) and communications (10% CAGR), while industrial and consumer will likely grow HSD. 
  • ADI also increased Maxim cost synergies to $400 million from $275 million. 
  • ADI sees $1 billion+ in Maxim revenue synergies contributing to long-term growth. 
  • ADI also noted it sees Q2 (April) revenues above the high end.
  • Price Action: ADI shares traded higher by 1.43% at $162.26 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech