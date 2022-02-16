 Skip to main content

Analog Devices Tops Q1 Backed By Momentum Across End Markets, Geographies; Boosts Dividend By 10%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 8:17am   Comments
  • Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADIreported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 72% year-on-year to $2.68 billion, beating the consensus of $2.60 billion. Adjusted EPS of $1.94 beat the consensus of $1.77.
  • End Markets: Analog Devices' Industrial revenue grew 57% Y/Y to $1.34 billion.
  • Automotive revenue increased 124% Y/Y to $552.7 million. Communications revenue rose 46% to $412.4 million, and Consumer revenue grew 117% to $378.1 million.
  • Margins: The adjusted gross margin expanded 190 bps to 71.9%. The adjusted operating margin grew 510 bps to 45.8%.
  • Analog Devices held $1.8 billion in cash and equivalents and generated $856.4 million in operating cash flow.
  • Dividend: The board raised the quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.76 per share, payable on March 8, 2022, to all shareholders of record on February 25, 2022.
  • Outlook: Analog Devices sees Q2 FY22 revenue of $2.7 billion - $2.9 billion, above the consensus of $2.64 billion.
  • The company sees adjusted EPS of $1.97 - $2.17, above the consensus of $1.84.
  • "With higher bookings and backlog as well as additional capacity investments, I am confident we will sustain this level of performance throughout 2022," said CEO Vincent Roche.
  • Price Action: ADI shares traded higher by 1.83% at $165 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

