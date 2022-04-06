QQQ
Citi Slashes Alibaba's Price Target By 12% As COVID Resurgence Looks To Dampen Growth

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 6, 2022 8:04 AM | 1 min read
  • Citi analyst Alicia Yap lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA to $177 from $200 (59.5% upside) and kept a Buy rating on the shares. 
  • Amid the widening spread of COVID cases and city lockdowns, the analyst thinks overall economic activities in China have been negatively affected, which has drained Alibaba's profit growth.
  • Yap notes the COVID impact will drag into Q1 and possibly delay the recovery trend.
  • Alibaba has also likely slowed investment subsidies, given cost optimization efforts across internet peers.
  • growing COVID-19 concern in China, with over 13,000 daily cases reported in Shanghai, led the U.S. companies in China to reduce 2022 projections. 
  • Chinese stocks also sold off following a strength from a potential rule change that would allow Chinese companies to share sensitive data with U.S. regulators.
  • The financial hub and China's biggest city Shanghai experienced a stricter lockdown with the rapidly rising COVID-19 cases fuelling concerns over how the lockdowns could further impact the economy.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 2.54% at $108.18 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

