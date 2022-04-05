QQQ
Here's How Morgan Stanley Saw Apple's March App Store Growth

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 5, 2022 1:06 PM | 1 min read
  • Apple Inc's AAPL App Store saw an acceleration in net revenue growth in March, up 7% year-over-year, below the firm's estimates, Morgan Stanley said.
  • Analyst Katy Huberty, who had an Overweight on Apple with a $210 price target (18% upside), estimated that growth would come in at 15% Y/Y, with total Services growth at 20%.
  • Huberty also noted that most of the slowing growth came from Japan, which declined 9% Y/Y, China, which fell 1%, and the U.S., which rose 11%.
  • Also Read: Here's How The Economics Of Hardware Subscription Can Boost Revenue For AppleBernstein Explains How Apple Could Produce $10B In Incremental Revenue
  • The rest of the App Store collective grew 16% Y/Y in the March quarter, compared to 21% growth in the December quarter.
  • Gaming was the only category to show a Y/Y decline, while entertainment saw net revenue growth of 30%.
  • Huberty added that the weakness in the App Store would be "more than offset" by better-than-expected iPhone shipment strength.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 1.09% at $176.49 on the last check Tuesday.

