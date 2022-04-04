Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Leslie's - Read Why

by

Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded Leslie’s Inc LESL to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $27, up from $26, implying a 29.4% upside.

analyst Kate McShane upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $27, up from $26, implying a 29.4% upside. McShane predicts the sales growth to continue, given the maintenance of a larger pool base, management execution in Pro and acquisitions, and a lift from solid migration trends.

The analyst expects demand to pick up compared to pre-pandemic levels based on app downloads and Alphabet Inc GOOGL Google search interest.

Google search interest. McShane also forecasts the company to have a higher gross margin and continued double-digit EBITDA growth in 2022 and 2023.

The retailer raised its FY22 sales outlook to $1.495 billion - $1.52 billion from $1.475 billion - $1.50 billion versus the consensus of $1.50 billion.

Price Action: LESL shares are trading higher by 3.67% at $20.89 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.