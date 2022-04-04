QQQ
Goldman Sachs Turns Bullish On Leslie's - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 2:15 PM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane upgraded Leslie’s Inc LESL to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $27, up from $26, implying a 29.4% upside.
  • McShane predicts the sales growth to continue, given the maintenance of a larger pool base, management execution in Pro and acquisitions, and a lift from solid migration trends.
  • The analyst expects demand to pick up compared to pre-pandemic levels based on app downloads and Alphabet Inc GOOGL Google search interest.
  • McShane also forecasts the company to have a higher gross margin and continued double-digit EBITDA growth in 2022 and 2023.
  • The retailer raised its FY22 sales outlook to $1.495 billion - $1.52 billion from $1.475 billion - $1.50 billion versus the consensus of $1.50 billion.
  • Price Action: LESL shares are trading higher by 3.67% at $20.89 on the last check Monday.

