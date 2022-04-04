Stifel Bumps Up Caesars Entertainment Price Target By 6%

by

Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski raised the price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR to $127 from $120 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 58% upside.

The analyst also hailed the company's management team.

Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 5.08% at $80.54 on the last check Monday.

