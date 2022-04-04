QQQ
Stifel Bumps Up Caesars Entertainment Price Target By 6%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 4, 2022 1:43 PM | 26 seconds read
  • Stifel analyst Steven Wieczynski raised the price target on Caesars Entertainment Inc CZR to $127 from $120 and kept a Buy rating on the shares, implying a 58% upside.
  • Steven mentioned that many potential catalysts for the rest of 2022 should facilitate the shares to return to triple-digit.
  • The analyst also hailed the company's management team.
  • Price Action: CZR shares are trading higher by 5.08% at $80.54 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

