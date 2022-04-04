Piper Sandler Sees 21% Upside In This Cloud Computing Platform

by

Piper Sandler analyst James Fish initiated coverage of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc DOCN with an Overweight rating and a $72 price target (21% upside).

analyst James Fish initiated coverage of with an Overweight rating and a $72 price target (21% upside). Fish expects DigitalOcean to benefit from the shift of the 18% public cloud workload annual growth in which cloud spending is only 23% of broader infrastructure spending today.

The analyst notes DigitalOcean is a price leader and provides best-in-class support.

However, Fish expects hyperscaler competitive concerns to persist and likely cap the multiple, with the company needing not to invest in more geo-availability but also more into the edge.

DigitalOcean's Q4 FY21 revenue of $119.7 million, up 37% Y/Y, beat the consensus of $119.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 beat the consensus of $0.09.

DigitalOcean forecasts Q1 revenue of $126 million -$126.5 million compared to the consensus of $126.19 million and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10-$0.12 versus the consensus of $0.11.

DigitalOcean sees FY22 revenue of $564 million - $568 million, above the consensus of $563.17 million, and Non-GAAP EPS of $0.70-$0.71, above the consensus of $0.58.

Price Action: DOCN shares traded higher by 0.91% at $60.11 on Monday's last check.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.