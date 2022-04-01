JPMorgan Upgrades Vertiv - Read Why

- JPMorgan analyst Stephen Tusa upgraded Vertiv Holdings Co VRT to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $18 (an upside of 22%).
- Tusa sees "compelling" risk/reward profits with earnings and free cash flow estimates reset.
- Price Action: VRT shares are trading higher by 7.14% at $15.00 on the last check Friday.
