QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Analysts Slash Price Target On This Clothing Company - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 31, 2022 3:07 PM | 1 min read
  • Analysts slashed their price target on PVH Corp PVH following the company's Q4 results.
  • Citi analyst Paul Lejuez lowered the price target to $94 from $105 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares, implying a 21% upside.
  • The analyst noted, though the company delivered strong Q4 earnings, the business remains choppy in the U.S. and parts of Asia.
  • Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih reduced the price target to $90 from $103 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares, implying a 16% upside.
  • Yih noted expectations for the company were lower due to its European exposure.
  • Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded the company's shares to Equal-weight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $89 from $122, with a 15% upside.
  • Price Action: PVH shares are trading lower by 6.37% at $77.43 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral