Analysts Slash Price Target On This Clothing Company - Read Why

- Analysts slashed their price target on PVH Corp PVH following the company's Q4 results.
- Citi analyst Paul Lejuez lowered the price target to $94 from $105 and kept a Neutral rating on the shares, implying a 21% upside.
- The analyst noted, though the company delivered strong Q4 earnings, the business remains choppy in the U.S. and parts of Asia.
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih reduced the price target to $90 from $103 and kept an Equal Weight rating on the shares, implying a 16% upside.
- Yih noted expectations for the company were lower due to its European exposure.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger downgraded the company's shares to Equal-weight from Overweight and lowered the price target to $89 from $122, with a 15% upside.
- Price Action: PVH shares are trading lower by 6.37% at $77.43 on the last check Thursday.
