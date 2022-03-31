Analysts Cut Price Target On This Home Furnishing Company - Read Why

- Cowen analyst Max Rakhlenko lowered the price target on Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc RH to $600 from $850 but maintained an Outperform rating on the shares. The revised price target implies an 84% upside.
- The analyst expects the company's shares remain range-bound in the near term due to factors including the company's cautious comments.
- Recently, the company reported $903 million in Q4 revenue, missing the consensus of $931.78 million.
- Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone lowered the price target to $535 from $668 and kept a buy rating on the shares, implying a 64% upside.
- Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih lowered the price target on RH to $528 from $723 while keeping an Overweight rating for the shares, suggesting a 62% upside.
- Goldman Sachs maintains RH with a Neutral and reduced the price target to $466 from $539, implying a 43% upside.
- Price Action: RH shares are trading lower by 2.27% at $326.68 on the last check Thursday.
