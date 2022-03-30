JPMorgan Upgrades Masco To Neutral - Read Why

by

has been upgraded to Neutral from Underweight by analyst Michael Rehaut, with a price target of $62. Rehaut noted MAS's below-average exposure to U.S. new residential construction should allow for a lower cyclicality and vulnerability to a housing slowdown.

However, the analyst warned about the company's Europe exposure, impacted by the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.

Masco's Behr Paint Enters NFT Space In Partnership With Doodles Price Action: MAS shares are trading lower by 2.91% at $53.31 on the last check Wednesday.

