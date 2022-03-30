QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

JPMorgan Upgrades Masco To Neutral - Read Why

by Akanksha Bakshi
March 30, 2022 3:58 PM | 1 min read
  • Masco Corp MAS has been upgraded to Neutral from Underweight by JPMorgan analyst Michael Rehaut, with a price target of $62.
  • Rehaut noted MAS's below-average exposure to U.S. new residential construction should allow for a lower cyclicality and vulnerability to a housing slowdown.
  • However, the analyst warned about the company's Europe exposure, impacted by the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict.
  • Also Read: Masco's Behr Paint Enters NFT Space In Partnership With Doodles
  • Price Action: MAS shares are trading lower by 2.91% at $53.31 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsBuilding ProductsIndustrialsAnalyst ColorNewsUpgradesAnalyst Ratings