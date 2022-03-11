 Skip to main content

Masco's Behr Paint Enters NFT Space In Partnership With Doodles
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 1:40pm   Comments
  • Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) subsidiary Behr Paint Company is making its first foray into the NFT space. In partnership with Doodles, Behr Paint is helping bring Doodles' colors to life at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, from March 12th to 14th.
  • Doodles is a collection of 10,000 NFTs co-founded by digital artist Burnt Toast and Web3 pioneers Evan Keast and Jordan Castro.
  • "We are always looking for new and innovative ways to reach and motivate DIYers, and what better way to do this than entering the NFT space in partnership with one of the most colorful NFT creators, Doodles," said Andy Lopez, Vice President Brand Marketing, Behr Paint Company.
  • Price Action: MAS shares are trading higher by 0.98% at $54.38 on the last check Friday.

