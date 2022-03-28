QQQ
QQQ
Piper Sandler Sees 40% Downside In This Vegan Meat Company - Read Why

by Shivani Kumaresan
March 28, 2022 7:38 AM | 1 min read
  • Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery downgraded Beyond Meat Inc BYND to Underweight from Neutral with a price target of $29, down from $50, implying a 40.3% downside.
  • The analyst is bearish on the company's key fundamentals, citing increasing competition.
  • Lavery notes that the company continues to burn cash with no clear plan for a positive EBITDA.
  • A nationwide McDonald's launch may not even have the headline impact he had expected.
  • Price Action: BYND shares are trading lower by 5.14% at $46.13 in premarket on the last check Monday.

