QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Goldman Sachs Views Microchip, AMD

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 28, 2022 6:31 AM | 1 min read
  • Goldman Sachs analyst Toshiya Hari downgraded Microchip Technology Inc MCHP to Neutral from Buy with a $79 price target (2.4% upside). 
  • He sees supply tightness across its MCU, analog, and FPGA franchises to support sequential revenue growth through 2022.
  • Hari thinks customer bookings could moderate, notably if the evolving macro backdrop led to more muted consumer spending and industrial activity. 
  • Hari maintained a Buy on Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, with a price target of $127 (6.1% upside). 
  • Meanwhile, Hari removed the stock from the Conviction List.
  • Hari stays constructive on AMD's ability to expand gross and operating margins. Hari expects the Street estimates to stabilize over the coming quarters.
  • Price Action: AMD shares closed lower by 0.71% at $119.67, and MCHP shares closed lower by 0.67% at $77.16 on Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsInformation TechnologySemiconductorsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech