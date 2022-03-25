 Skip to main content

Analysts Cut LiqTech's Price Target After FY21 Results
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 12:36pm   Comments
  • LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQTprice target has been lowered to $9 from $14 by Lake Street analyst Robert Brown.
  • The analyst maintained his Buy rating on LIQT shares.
  • Brown revised his estimates lower as the macro environment delays orders.
  • Meanwhile, he notes business case for marine scrubbers has improved.
  • RelatedWhy Are LiqTech Shares Trading Lower Today
  • Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll lowered the price target on LiqTech to $3 (an upside of 14%) from $6 while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: LIQT shares are trading lower by 11.74% at $2.63 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for LIQT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2020Stephens & Co.MaintainsOverweight
Jul 2019Stephens & Co.Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Mar 2019B. Riley SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy

