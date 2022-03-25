Analysts Cut LiqTech's Price Target After FY21 Results
- LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) price target has been lowered to $9 from $14 by Lake Street analyst Robert Brown.
- The analyst maintained his Buy rating on LIQT shares.
- Brown revised his estimates lower as the macro environment delays orders.
- Meanwhile, he notes business case for marine scrubbers has improved.
- Related: Why Are LiqTech Shares Trading Lower Today
- Stephens & Co. analyst Tommy Moll lowered the price target on LiqTech to $3 (an upside of 14%) from $6 while maintaining an Equal-Weight rating on the shares.
- Price Action: LIQT shares are trading lower by 11.74% at $2.63 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for LIQT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2020
|Stephens & Co.
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Jul 2019
|Stephens & Co.
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Mar 2019
|B. Riley Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for LIQT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Penny Stocks Price Target Analyst Ratings