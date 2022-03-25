 Skip to main content

Truist Sees Amcor Approaching 'Fair Valuation' - Read Why
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2022 7:43am   Comments
Truist Sees Amcor Approaching 'Fair Valuation' - Read Why
  • Truist analyst Michael Roxland initiated coverage of Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) with a Hold rating and $12 price target, implying a 6% upside.
  • Roxland noted the shares of the packaging company are approaching fair valuation.
  • Roxland noted with caution that the company is exploring options for its Russian business after the country’s Ukraine invasion forced it to close its Kharkiv factory.
  • The company currently has three factories in Russia.
  • Price Action: AMCR shares closed higher by 0.53% at $11.28 on Thursday.

Latest Ratings for AMCR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021B of A SecuritiesUpgradesUnderperformBuy
Aug 2021Goldman SachsDowngradesNeutralSell
Apr 2021Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

