Truist Sees Amcor Approaching 'Fair Valuation' - Read Why
- Truist analyst Michael Roxland initiated coverage of Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCR) with a Hold rating and $12 price target, implying a 6% upside.
- Roxland noted the shares of the packaging company are approaching fair valuation.
- Roxland noted with caution that the company is exploring options for its Russian business after the country’s Ukraine invasion forced it to close its Kharkiv factory.
- The company currently has three factories in Russia.
- Price Action: AMCR shares closed higher by 0.53% at $11.28 on Thursday.
Latest Ratings for AMCR
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|B of A Securities
|Upgrades
|Underperform
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Apr 2021
|Goldman Sachs
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for AMCR
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General