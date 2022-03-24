Deutsche Bank Tuns Bullish On Johnson Controls
- Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) has been upgraded to Buy from Hold, with a reduced price target of $79 (an upside of 21%), from $80, by Deutsche Bank.
- Analyst Nicole DeBlase reduced her EPS estimate for Q2 citing risks from the supply chain, especially in the EMEA, Latin America, and APAC regions.
- DeBlase also modestly increased her FY22 estimate.
- After the Q1 results in February, DeBlase had lowered the price target to $80 from $84 while maintaining a Hold rating on the shares.
- Price Action: JCI shares are trading higher by 1.17% at $65.52 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for JCI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Feb 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
