 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Deutsche Bank Tuns Bullish On Johnson Controls
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 12:08pm   Comments
Share:
Deutsche Bank Tuns Bullish On Johnson Controls
  • Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) has been upgraded to Buy from Hold, with a reduced price target of $79 (an upside of 21%), from $80, by Deutsche Bank.
  • Analyst Nicole DeBlase reduced her EPS estimate for Q2 citing risks from the supply chain, especially in the EMEA, Latin America, and APAC regions.
  • RelatedAnalysts Cut Johnson Controls Price Target Post Q1 Results
  • DeBlase also modestly increased her FY22 estimate.
  • After the Q1 results in February, DeBlase had lowered the price target to $80 from $84 while maintaining a Hold rating on the shares.
  • Price Action: JCI shares are trading higher by 1.17% at $65.52 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for JCI

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for JCI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JCI)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 24, 2022
10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Hillenbrand Names Robert VanHimbergen As Finance Chief
A Bearish Sign Appears On Johnson Controls Intl's Chart
Where Johnson Controls Intl Stands With Analysts
Analysts Cut Johnson Controls Price Target Post Q1 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com