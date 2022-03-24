Here's Why This Analyst Sees Sharp Upside In XPeng, NIO, Li Auto
- China Renaissance analyst Yiming Wang initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI).
- The analyst notes that the Chinese emerging EV automakers embraced a new rapid growth stage after being undervalued in 2019 and 2020.
- Wang initiated XPeng with a Buy and $55.60 price target (94% upside), citing it as the sector's top pick.
- The analyst notes XPeng owns China's leading self-driving technology and has a pricing advantage.
- Wang initiated NIO with a Buy and a $32.40 price target (50% upside).
- NIO is well-positioned in high-end EVs and expects incremental revenue from its upcoming NAD software launch, the analyst notes.
- Wang initiated Li Auto with a Buy and $37.20 price target (38% upside).
- Wang considers Li Auto has an edge in vehicles with a more extended driving range at a lower cost.
- Price Action: NIO shares traded lower by 1.26% at $21.60, XPEV shares traded lower by 1.72% at $28.58, and LI is down by 1.04% at $27.00 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for XPEV
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2022
|Barclays
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|Jan 2022
|Macquarie
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Nov 2021
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for XPEV
Stock chart:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Tech