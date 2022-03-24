 Skip to main content

Here's Why This Analyst Sees Sharp Upside In XPeng, NIO, Li Auto
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 12:26pm   Comments
Here's Why This Analyst Sees Sharp Upside In XPeng, NIO, Li Auto
  • China Renaissance analyst Yiming Wang initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), and Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI).
  • The analyst notes that the Chinese emerging EV automakers embraced a new rapid growth stage after being undervalued in 2019 and 2020. 
  • Wang initiated XPeng with a Buy and $55.60 price target (94% upside), citing it as the sector's top pick. 
  • The analyst notes XPeng owns China's leading self-driving technology and has a pricing advantage. 
  • Wang initiated NIO with a Buy and a $32.40 price target (50% upside). 
  • NIO is well-positioned in high-end EVs and expects incremental revenue from its upcoming NAD software launch, the analyst notes.
  • Wang initiated Li Auto with a Buy and $37.20 price target (38% upside). 
  • Wang considers Li Auto has an edge in vehicles with a more extended driving range at a lower cost.
  • Price Action: NIO shares traded lower by 1.26% at $21.60, XPEV shares traded lower by 1.72% at $28.58, and LI is down by 1.04% at $27.00 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for XPEV

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2022MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for XPEV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Stock chart: 
Stock chart

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

