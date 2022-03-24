Credit Suisse Bumps Up Liberty Global's Price Target By 35%
- Credit Suisse analyst Luis Sanchez-Lecaroz upgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) to Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $35, up from $26.
- The price target implies an upside of 35%.
- Sanchez-Lecaroz sees upside from Liberty's fiber and other monetizations.
- Sanchez-Lecaroz considers Liberty Global as the best way for investors to attain exposure to fiber challenger business models following the Virgin Media O2 (legally VMED O2 UK Limited) joint venture to expand its footprint from 50% to 75%.
- In 2020, Liberty Global and Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) forged the JV by merging their respective Virgin Media and O2 UK businesses.
- Price Action: LBTYA shares traded higher by 2.65% at $25.92 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for LBTYA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|Sep 2021
|Bernstein
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Dec 2020
|Berenberg
|Upgrades
|Sell
|Hold
View More Analyst Ratings for LBTYA
