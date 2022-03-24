 Skip to main content

Credit Suisse Bumps Up Liberty Global's Price Target By 35%
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2022 11:29am   Comments
  • Credit Suisse analyst Luis Sanchez-Lecaroz upgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYAto Outperform from Neutral with a price target of $35, up from $26.
  • The price target implies an upside of 35%.
  • Sanchez-Lecaroz sees upside from Liberty's fiber and other monetizations. 
  • Sanchez-Lecaroz considers Liberty Global as the best way for investors to attain exposure to fiber challenger business models following the Virgin Media O2 (legally VMED O2 UK Limited) joint venture to expand its footprint from 50% to 75%. 
  • In 2020, Liberty Global and Telefonica SA (NYSE: TEF) forged the JV by merging their respective Virgin Media and O2 UK businesses.
  • Price Action: LBTYA shares traded higher by 2.65% at $25.92 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for LBTYA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Sep 2021BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2020BerenbergUpgradesSellHold

View More Analyst Ratings for LBTYA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Penny Stocks Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech

