BofA Sees 8% Upside In APi Group - Read Why
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 22, 2022 2:59pm   Comments
BofA Sees 8% Upside In APi Group - Read Why
  • BofA analyst Andrew Obin initiated coverage on APi Group Corp (NYSE: APGwith a Neutral rating and a price target of $23 (an upside of 7.5%).
  • The analyst notes a balanced risk/reward for APi Group at current share levels.
  • Also readAPi Group Plans $250M Buyback Program.
  • APi Group is a business services provider of safety and specialty services in over 500 locations worldwide. 
  • Price Action: APG shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $21.39 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for APG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022BairdDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2021BarclaysMaintainsOverweight





