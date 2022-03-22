BofA Sees 8% Upside In APi Group - Read Why
- BofA analyst Andrew Obin initiated coverage on APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) with a Neutral rating and a price target of $23 (an upside of 7.5%).
- The analyst notes a balanced risk/reward for APi Group at current share levels.
- Also read: APi Group Plans $250M Buyback Program.
- APi Group is a business services provider of safety and specialty services in over 500 locations worldwide.
- Price Action: APG shares are trading higher by 0.71% at $21.39 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for APG
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Baird
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Neutral
|Jan 2022
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Mar 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Overweight
View More Analyst Ratings for APG
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings