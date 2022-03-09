 Skip to main content

APi Group Plans $250M Buyback Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 1:24pm   Comments
  • APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) board has authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $250 million of its common stock. 
  • "This authorization reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's strong balance sheet, organic revenue growth, and margin expansion opportunities, the strength of its protective moat driven by recurring service revenue and its resiliency despite a challenging macro environment," said CEO Russ Becker.
  • The program will expire on February 29, 2024.
  • Also ReadAPi Group Shares Slide After Q4 Results, Clocks 27% Revenue Growth
  • Price Action: APG shares are trading higher by 7.05% at $20.88 on the last check Wednesday.

