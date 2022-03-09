APi Group Plans $250M Buyback Program
- APi Group Corp (NYSE: APG) board has authorized a stock repurchase program to purchase up to $250 million of its common stock.
- "This authorization reflects the Board's confidence in the Company's strong balance sheet, organic revenue growth, and margin expansion opportunities, the strength of its protective moat driven by recurring service revenue and its resiliency despite a challenging macro environment," said CEO Russ Becker.
- The program will expire on February 29, 2024.
- Price Action: APG shares are trading higher by 7.05% at $20.88 on the last check Wednesday.
