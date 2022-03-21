Integral Ad Science Shares Pop As Raymond James Upgrades To Strong Buy
- Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IAS) to Strong Buy from Outperform with a price target of $27, up from $26. The price target implies an upside of 69%.
- Marok had a strong conviction level in Integral Ad Science's long-term fundamental prospects combined with the stock's recent selloff, which he termed "unjustified."
- Recently, Integral Ad Science reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $102.47 million, beating the consensus of $94.83 million.
- Integral Ad Science sees Q1 revenue of $85 million -$87 million above the consensus of $84.41 million. It expects FY22 revenue of $416 million -$424 million above the consensus of $404.37 million.
- Recently, Barclays saw Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) opening up of feed for Brand Suitability as a positive for Integral Ad Science.
- Price Action: IAS shares traded higher by 10.34% at $16.07 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for IAS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Stifel
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
