Integral Ad Science Shares Pop As Raymond James Upgrades To Strong Buy
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 21, 2022 12:58pm   Comments
Share:
  • Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok upgraded Integral Ad Science Holding Corp (NASDAQ: IASto Strong Buy from Outperform with a price target of $27, up from $26. The price target implies an upside of 69%.
  • Marok had a strong conviction level in Integral Ad Science's long-term fundamental prospects combined with the stock's recent selloff, which he termed "unjustified."
  • Recently, Integral Ad Science reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 31% year-on-year to $102.47 million, beating the consensus of $94.83 million.
  • Integral Ad Science sees Q1 revenue of $85 million -$87 million above the consensus of $84.41 million. It expects FY22 revenue of $416 million -$424 million above the consensus of $404.37 million.
  • Recently, Barclays saw Meta Platforms Inc's (NASDAQ: FB) opening up of feed for Brand Suitability as a positive for Integral Ad Science.
  • Price Action: IAS shares traded higher by 10.34% at $16.07 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for IAS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for IAS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
