HC Wainwright Sees Almost 1000% Upside On Spectrum Pharma Stock
- HC Wainwright reiterates the Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI), with a price target of $10.
- The analyst projects revenues of $170 million for Rolontis and $328 million for poziotinib in 2026.
- Eflapegrastim (formerly known as Rolontis; to be renamed) is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor intended to stimulate neutrophil production for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia patients.
- Spectrum resubmitted the BLA for eflapegrastim to the FDA for review. Eflapegrastim's BLA previously received a CRL citing deficiencies in manufacturing at the drug manufacturing plant in South Korea.
- The manufacturing plant in South Korea still needs to be reinspected, and notes the BLA resubmission could lead to a PDFUA date in September 2022.
- HC Wainwright anticipates a launch for eflapegrastim in late-2022 with $5 million in sales in 2022, growing to $170 million in 2026.
- Spectrum reported a 4Q FY21 adjusted EPS loss of $(0.17), beating the consensus of $(0.21).
- Spectrum reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $100.6 million. The additional cash, combined with the restructuring, is expected to extend the Company's cash runway into 2023.
- Price Action: SPPI shares are up 8.98% at $0.93 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for SPPI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Oct 2020
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Sep 2020
|JMP Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Outperform
|Aug 2020
|HC Wainwright & Co.
|Maintains
|Buy
