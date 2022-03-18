 Skip to main content

HC Wainwright Sees Almost 1000% Upside On Spectrum Pharma Stock
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 2:05pm   Comments
  • HC Wainwright reiterates the Buy rating on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPPI), with a price target of $10.
  • The analyst projects revenues of $170 million for Rolontis and $328 million for poziotinib in 2026.
  • Eflapegrastim (formerly known as Rolontis; to be renamed) is a long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor intended to stimulate neutrophil production for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia patients. 
  • Spectrum resubmitted the BLA for eflapegrastim to the FDA for review. Eflapegrastim's BLA previously received a CRL citing deficiencies in manufacturing at the drug manufacturing plant in South Korea. 
  • The manufacturing plant in South Korea still needs to be reinspected, and notes the BLA resubmission could lead to a PDFUA date in September 2022
  • HC Wainwright anticipates a launch for eflapegrastim in late-2022 with $5 million in sales in 2022, growing to $170 million in 2026.
  • Spectrum reported a 4Q FY21 adjusted EPS loss of $(0.17), beating the consensus of $(0.21).
  • Spectrum reported cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of approximately $100.6 million. The additional cash, combined with the restructuring, is expected to extend the Company's cash runway into 2023.
  • Price Action: SPPI shares are up 8.98% at $0.93 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

