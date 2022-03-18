 Skip to main content

Loop Capital Is Bullish On GMS, Sees Notable Upside
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2022 11:48am   Comments
  • GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) was initiated by Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson, with a Buy rating and a price target of $62, implying an upside of 17%.
  • The analyst mentions GMS has several positive catalysts that will move the shares higher.
  • Stevenson thinks the share pullback from recent highs presents an attractive long-term entry point.
  • Also Read: GMS' Q3 Revenue Surpass Street View, Registers 54% Growth.
  • Price Action: GMS shares traded higher by 1.32% at $53.06 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for GMS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021Raymond JamesUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Dec 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperform
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

