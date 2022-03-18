Loop Capital Is Bullish On GMS, Sees Notable Upside
- GMS Inc (NYSE: GMS) was initiated by Loop Capital analyst Jeffrey Stevenson, with a Buy rating and a price target of $62, implying an upside of 17%.
- The analyst mentions GMS has several positive catalysts that will move the shares higher.
- Stevenson thinks the share pullback from recent highs presents an attractive long-term entry point.
- Price Action: GMS shares traded higher by 1.32% at $53.06 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for GMS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Raymond James
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
