Read Why DA Davidson Downgraded This Floral Retailer

- DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWS) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13, down from $20.50.
- Linda said that the company's fundamentals have worsened since the Q2 earnings report.
- She opined that the consensus estimate for a 22% increase in EBITDA in FY23 is too high.
- Price Action: FLWS shares are trading lower by 2.25% at $13.93 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for FLWS
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2021
|DA Davidson
|Maintains
|Buy
|Apr 2021
|DA Davidson
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
