 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read Why DA Davidson Downgraded This Floral Retailer
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 1:31pm   Comments
Share:
Read Why DA Davidson Downgraded This Floral Retailer
  • DA Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser downgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ: FLWSto Neutral from Buy with a price target of $13, down from $20.50.
  • Linda said that the company's fundamentals have worsened since the Q2 earnings report.
  • Related1-800-Flowers.Com Stock Plummets On Q2 Earnings Miss, FY22 Outlook Cut
  • She opined that the consensus estimate for a 22% increase in EBITDA in FY23 is too high.
  • Price Action: FLWS shares are trading lower by 2.25% at $13.93 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for FLWS

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Aug 2021DA DavidsonMaintainsBuy
Apr 2021DA DavidsonUpgradesNeutralBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FLWS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLWS)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 17, 2022
4 Stock Ideas For A Valentine's Day Portfolio
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: US Stocks Turns Lower In Volatile Trading; Nasdaq Tumbles 150 Points
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 500 Points; Seagate Shares Surge On Upbeat Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Small Cap Analyst Ratings General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com