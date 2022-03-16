 Skip to main content

Read Why William Blair Is Optimistic On This Car Wash Company
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 11:31am   Comments
  • William Blair analyst Ryan Sundby initiated coverage of Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) with an Outperform rating and no price target.
  • Sundby notes Mister Car Wash has become a leader in the U.S. car wash market.
  • The investor specifies that the car wash industry can grow at a mid-single-digit rate.
  • The analyst predicts a significant growth trajectory and attractive unit economics for the company.
  • Price Action: MCW shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $15.81 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for MCW

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022StifelUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022StifelInitiates Coverage OnHold
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

