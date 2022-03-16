Read Why William Blair Is Optimistic On This Car Wash Company
- William Blair analyst Ryan Sundby initiated coverage of Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) with an Outperform rating and no price target.
- Sundby notes Mister Car Wash has become a leader in the U.S. car wash market.
- The investor specifies that the car wash industry can grow at a mid-single-digit rate.
- The analyst predicts a significant growth trajectory and attractive unit economics for the company.
- Price Action: MCW shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $15.81 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for MCW
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Stifel
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Feb 2022
|Stifel
|Initiates Coverage On
|Hold
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
