Here's Why Roblox's February Metrices Disappointed Benchmark
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2022 1:28pm   Comments
Here's Why Roblox's February Metrices Disappointed Benchmark
  • Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLXdisclosed key metrics for February 2022. Roblox's daily active users climbed 28% year on year to 55.1 million.
  • Roblox's hours engaged rose 21% Y/Y to 3.8 billion. Roblox's booking estimate were $203 million - $206 million, down 2% - 4% Y/Y.
  • Roblox's average booking per daily active user estimate declined 24% - 25% Y/Y to $3.68 - $3.74.
  • Roblox saw a revenue of $204 million - $207 million, up 60% - 63% Y/Y.
  • Analyst Rating: Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey was Roblox "disappointed" with February bookings and average bookings per daily active user declining in the month. 
  • He sees downside risk to the fiscal Q1 consensus view following the company's report of its February key indicators. 
  • The analyst remains concerned that management's desire to drive growth through an older demographic and brand advertisements could "ultimately create a toxic community experience." 
  • Hickey kept a Sell rating and a $45 price target (22.7% upside) on Roblox.
  • Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 0.31% at $36.57 on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for RBLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Mar 2022JefferiesMaintainsHold
Feb 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy





© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0

