Here's Why Roblox's February Metrices Disappointed Benchmark
- Roblox Corp (NYSE: RBLX) disclosed key metrics for February 2022. Roblox's daily active users climbed 28% year on year to 55.1 million.
- Roblox's hours engaged rose 21% Y/Y to 3.8 billion. Roblox's booking estimate were $203 million - $206 million, down 2% - 4% Y/Y.
- Roblox's average booking per daily active user estimate declined 24% - 25% Y/Y to $3.68 - $3.74.
- Roblox saw a revenue of $204 million - $207 million, up 60% - 63% Y/Y.
- Analyst Rating: Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey was Roblox "disappointed" with February bookings and average bookings per daily active user declining in the month.
- He sees downside risk to the fiscal Q1 consensus view following the company's report of its February key indicators.
- The analyst remains concerned that management's desire to drive growth through an older demographic and brand advertisements could "ultimately create a toxic community experience."
- Hickey kept a Sell rating and a $45 price target (22.7% upside) on Roblox.
- Price Action: RBLX shares traded lower by 0.31% at $36.57 on the last check Tuesday.
Latest Ratings for RBLX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2022
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Hold
|Feb 2022
|Truist Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for RBLX
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech