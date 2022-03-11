 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Read How Analysts Reacted To American Outdoor Brands' Q3 Results
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 2:42pm   Comments
Share:
Read How Analysts Reacted To American Outdoor Brands' Q3 Results
  • Analysts reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ: AOUT) post Q3 FY22 results.
  • CL King analyst Scott Stember lowered the price target to $23 from $32 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
  • Lake Street analyst Mark Smith reduced the firm's price target to $26 from $32 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying 81.3% upside.
  • The analyst reduced his outlook for FY22, noting weakness in the shooting sports segment persisted in the quarter.
  • B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on American Outdoor Brands, with a reduced price target of $25.
  • American Outdoor reported Q3 FY22 sales of $70.1 million, missing the consensus of $72.57 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 topped the Street view of $0.46.
  • The company also reduced its FY22 outlook citing declining POS trends for products in its Shooting Sports and Personal Protection category that attach to firearms.
  • American Outdoor Brands agreed to acquire privately owned Grilla Grills, a provider of barbecue grills, Wi-Fi-enabled wood pellet grills, smokers, accessories, and modular outdoor kitchens, for $27 million in cash.
  • Price Action: AOUT shares are trading lower by 6.76% at $14.34 on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for AOUT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Lake StreetMaintainsBuy
Mar 2021B. Riley SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Jan 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AOUT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AOUT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
American Outdoor Brands: Q3 Earnings Insights
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For March 10, 2022
Preview: American Outdoor Brands, Inc. - Common Stock's Earnings
36 Stocks To Watch After Biden's First State of The Union Address
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com