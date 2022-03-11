Read How Analysts Reacted To American Outdoor Brands' Q3 Results
- Analysts reduced their price target on American Outdoor Brands Inc (NASDAQ: AOUT) post Q3 FY22 results.
- CL King analyst Scott Stember lowered the price target to $23 from $32 and kept a Buy rating on the shares.
- Lake Street analyst Mark Smith reduced the firm's price target to $26 from $32 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares, implying 81.3% upside.
- The analyst reduced his outlook for FY22, noting weakness in the shooting sports segment persisted in the quarter.
- B.Riley Financial maintained a Buy rating on American Outdoor Brands, with a reduced price target of $25.
- American Outdoor reported Q3 FY22 sales of $70.1 million, missing the consensus of $72.57 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 topped the Street view of $0.46.
- The company also reduced its FY22 outlook citing declining POS trends for products in its Shooting Sports and Personal Protection category that attach to firearms.
- American Outdoor Brands agreed to acquire privately owned Grilla Grills, a provider of barbecue grills, Wi-Fi-enabled wood pellet grills, smokers, accessories, and modular outdoor kitchens, for $27 million in cash.
- Price Action: AOUT shares are trading lower by 6.76% at $14.34 on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for AOUT
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Lake Street
|Maintains
|Buy
|Mar 2021
|B. Riley Securities
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Jan 2021
|Wedbush
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for AOUT
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Analyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Movers Trading Ideas General