Cowen Upgrades This Illinois-Based Manufacturing Company
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2022 12:37pm   Comments
  • Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano upgrades IDEX Corp  (NYSE: IEX) to Outperform from Market Perform and maintains the price target of $220 (an upside of 15%).
  • The analyst notes that the company's diversity and cash deployment will help navigate the market volatility.
  • Price Action: IEX shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $190.64 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for IEX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Cowen & Co.UpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2022BernsteinInitiates Coverage OnMarket Perform
Dec 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

