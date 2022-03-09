Cowen Upgrades This Illinois-Based Manufacturing Company
- Cowen analyst Joseph Giordano upgrades IDEX Corp (NYSE: IEX) to Outperform from Market Perform and maintains the price target of $220 (an upside of 15%).
- The analyst notes that the company's diversity and cash deployment will help navigate the market volatility.
- Price Action: IEX shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $190.64 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for IEX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Cowen & Co.
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Bernstein
|Initiates Coverage On
|Market Perform
|Dec 2021
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
