Read Why JMP Securities Lowered Price Target On Rover Group
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 7:47am   Comments
  • JMP Securities analyst Ronald Josey lowered the price target on Rover Group Inc (NASDAQ: ROVR) to $11 (131% upside) from $15 and kept an Outperform rating on the shares post Q4 results.
  • The analyst stated that omicron has increased cancellation rates in Q4 and impacted demand in Q1, limiting revenue visibility for 2022.
  • In the longer term, pet ownership is at all-time highs, and people are spending more on pet services. With travel still normalizing, Rover's guidance is likely "conservative," Josey noted.
  • Rover provided Q1 FY22 sales outlook of $25 million - $27 million versus the consensus of $32.29 million.
  • Rover expects FY22 sales of $160 million - $180 million, below the Street view of $200.51 million.
  • Price Action: ROVR shares are trading lower by 6.74% at $4.43 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

Latest Ratings for ROVR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JMP SecuritiesMaintainsMarket Outperform
Aug 2021William BlairInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Aug 2021StifelInitiates Coverage OnBuy

