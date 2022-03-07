Boeing Suspends Purchase Of Titanium From Russia: Report
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has suspended buying titanium from Russia. This step might have ramifications for the company's relationship with its largest commodity supplier, VSMPO-Avisma, a Russian titanium producer, reported Reuters.
- "Our inventory and diversity of titanium sources provide sufficient supply for airplane production, and we will continue to take the right steps to ensure long-term continuity," the report quoted Boeing.
- Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr lowered the price target on Boeing to $230 (an upside of 30%) from $265 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
- The analyst mentions that Boeing faces near-term risks, but if 787 stays close to schedule, he sees a healthy, backloaded 2022 CFPS.
- Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $177.79 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for BA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Cowen & Co.
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Jan 2022
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
