 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boeing Suspends Purchase Of Titanium From Russia: Report
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 12:17pm   Comments
Share:
Boeing Suspends Purchase Of Titanium From Russia: Report
  • Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has suspended buying titanium from Russia. This step might have ramifications for the company's relationship with its largest commodity supplier, VSMPO-Avisma, a Russian titanium producer, reported Reuters.
  • "Our inventory and diversity of titanium sources provide sufficient supply for airplane production, and we will continue to take the right steps to ensure long-term continuity," the report quoted Boeing.
  • Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr lowered the price target on Boeing to $230 (an upside of 30%) from $265 and maintained an Outperform rating on the shares.
  • The analyst mentions that Boeing faces near-term risks, but if 787 stays close to schedule, he sees a healthy, backloaded 2022 CFPS.
  • Price Action: BA shares are trading lower by 1.69% at $177.79 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperform
Jan 2022JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Analyst Ratings For Boeing
Will Boeing's Stock Have Rough Landing?
BOC Aviation Purchases 11 Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft
Markets Fall As Russia-Ukraine Tensions Escalate; American Express, Boeing See Sharp Drops
What Are Whales Doing With Boeing
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsAnalyst Color News Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEMRBC CapitalMaintains42.0
SBACRBC CapitalMaintains370.0
EVARBC CapitalMaintains85.0
BYNDGoldman SachsMaintains40.0
THCJefferiesMaintains125.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com