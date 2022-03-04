 Skip to main content

Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On This Theme Park Operator
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 8:32am   Comments
Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On This Theme Park Operator
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIXto Buy from Hold with a price target of $57, up from $45, implying a 36.66% upside.
  • The theme park group "should be broadly owned" as a continuation of strong consumer spending on experiences and company-specific initiatives aimed at driving total per capita spend above last year's record levels, noted the analyst.
  • The analyst also added that Six Flag's lapping of significant inflationary pressures in the second half of the year should result in significant cash flow generation and he expects these factors to drive a "re-rating of valuation" for Six Flags.
  • Potential disruption to the Major League Baseball season and a possible preference for domestic leisure options in light of geopolitical events could boost park visitation levels above currently anticipated levels.
  • RelatedSix Flags Entertainment's Q4 Performance Exceed Expectations
  • Price Action: SIX shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $42.07 in premarket on the last check Friday.

Latest Ratings for SIX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Jan 2022OppenheimerUpgradesPerformOutperform
Dec 2021Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for SIX

