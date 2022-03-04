Deutsche Bank Turns Bullish On This Theme Park Operator
- Deutsche Bank analyst Chris Woronka upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $57, up from $45, implying a 36.66% upside.
- The theme park group "should be broadly owned" as a continuation of strong consumer spending on experiences and company-specific initiatives aimed at driving total per capita spend above last year's record levels, noted the analyst.
- The analyst also added that Six Flag's lapping of significant inflationary pressures in the second half of the year should result in significant cash flow generation and he expects these factors to drive a "re-rating of valuation" for Six Flags.
- Potential disruption to the Major League Baseball season and a possible preference for domestic leisure options in light of geopolitical events could boost park visitation levels above currently anticipated levels.
- Price Action: SIX shares are trading higher by 0.91% at $42.07 in premarket on the last check Friday.
Latest Ratings for SIX
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2022
|Deutsche Bank
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
|Jan 2022
|Oppenheimer
|Upgrades
|Perform
|Outperform
|Dec 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Outperform
