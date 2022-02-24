Six Flags Entertainment's Q4 Performance Exceed Expectations
- Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenues of $317 million, beating the consensus of $268.07 million. The company's Q4 FY20 revenues totaled $109 million. Total revenue increased 21% compared to Q4 FY19.
- Results for Q4 and FY21 are not directly comparable to the same prior-year period due to the COVID-19-related suspension of operations and operating restrictions that began in mid-March 2020.
- The regional theme park company recorded an attendance of 5.8 million guests, a decrease of 0.3 million compared to Q4 FY19.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $95 million rose 32% from Q4 FY19.
- Total guest spending per capita grew 32%, and in-park spending per capita shot up 51% from Q4 FY19.
- Operating expenses for the quarter rose 14% versus Q4 FY19 to $142.7 million.
- Net cash provided by operating activities contracted 58.4% to $28.96 million from Q4 FY19.
- The company held $335.6 million in cash and equivalents as of January 2, 2022.
- EPS loss of $(0.02) beat the consensus for a loss of $(0.08).
- Price Action: SIX shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $43.26 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.