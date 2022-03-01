 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA On Lucid Earnings, Lowered Outlook Is 'Somewhat Surprising In Magnitude'

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:10am   Comments
Share:
BofA On Lucid Earnings, Lowered Outlook Is 'Somewhat Surprising In Magnitude'

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ: LCID) reported its fourth-quarter results marginally ahead of expectations on lower operating expenditures, according to BofA Securities.

The Lucid Group Analyst: John Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Lucid Group, with an unchanged price target of $60.

The Lucid Group Thesis: While the company reported good results for the quarter, it “refrained from providing any updates to its near- or longer-term financial targets,” Murphy said in the note.

Management did mention that reservations for Lucid Air are now 25,000, versus a little over 17,000 at its December update, “which amounts to an order book of over $2.4bn, and was encouraging,” the analyst mentioned.

“However, LCID did update its outlook for production in 2022, specifically lowering it from 20k units to 12k-14k, which was not entirely unexpected directionally, but somewhat surprising in magnitude,” he added.

Lucid Group signed agreements to lay the groundwork for a production facility in Saudi Arabia. “Capacity from this facility is targeted to be 150k vehicles per annum, initially to fulfill the Saudi Arabia market demand, but eventually to export to other global markets, and construction is targeted to commence in 1H:22,” Murphy further wrote.

LCID Price Action: Shares of Lucid Group had declined by 14.96% to $24.64 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of lucidmotors.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LCID)

Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For March 1, 2022: Forestar Group, VanEck Russia ETF, Target And More
Tesla Rival Lucid Cuts 2022 Production Target By Up To 40% Due To Extraordinary Supply Chain Issues
Why Lucid Shares Are Sliding Today
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
27 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Thinking About Buying Stock In Lucid Group, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Or Kohl's?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BofA Securities John MurphyAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
RKLBStifelMaintains23.0
NTRStifelMaintains100.0
GDRXSVB LeerinkMaintains33.0
ITRIEF HuttonMaintains92.0
MOSStifelMaintains55.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com